Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 73.52%

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) on August 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.70, soaring 42.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Within the past 52 weeks, VIVK’s price has moved between $1.22 and $11.70.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.40 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -130.90, operating margin of -636.32, and the pretax margin is -799.77.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vivakor Inc. is 27.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 944. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 320 shares at a rate of $2.95, taking the stock ownership to the 4,190,601 shares.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -503.86 while generating a return on equity of -23.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Trading Performance Indicators

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00

Technical Analysis of Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Vivakor Inc.’s (VIVK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1600. However, in the short run, Vivakor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.1900. Second resistance stands at $3.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $4.7800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7100. The third support level lies at $0.0100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.86 million based on 15,039K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,088 K and income totals -5,484 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,905 K in sales during its previous quarter.