Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) soared 0.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 25, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $13.79, higher 0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.865 and dropped to $13.74 before settling in for the closing price of $13.76. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $13.73 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.90% over the past five years. With a float of $2.50 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.83 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) saw its 5-day average volume 4.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.89 in the near term. At $13.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.64.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,794,525K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,987 M according to its annual income of 2,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.