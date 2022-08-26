Volcon Inc. (VLCN) average volume reaches $3.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

August 25, 2022, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) trading session started at the price of $2.54, that was 15.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. A 52-week range for VLCN has been $0.95 – $17.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.40%. With a float of $10.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.51 million.

The firm has a total of 75 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2371.62, operating margin of -8729.54, and the pretax margin is -8940.15.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Volcon Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Volcon Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 4,928. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,650 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 20,000 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $23,180. This insider now owns 350,031 shares in total.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -8940.15 while generating a return on equity of -1,554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Volcon Inc., VLCN], we can find that recorded value of 25.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Volcon Inc.’s (VLCN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.22. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Key Stats

There are 24,346K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.38 million. As of now, sales total 450 K while income totals -40,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,370 K while its last quarter net income were -9,930 K.