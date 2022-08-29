13.17% percent quarterly performance for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is not indicative of the underlying story

August 26, 2022, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) trading session started at the price of $4.09, that was -6.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.11 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. A 52-week range for HYLN has been $2.69 – $9.61.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -119.00%. With a float of $110.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2076.00, operating margin of -48048.50, and the pretax margin is -48024.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hyliion Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -48024.00 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1009.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.08 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.00 in the near term. At $4.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are 173,568K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 706.60 million. As of now, sales total 200 K while income totals -96,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 170 K while its last quarter net income were -33,480 K.