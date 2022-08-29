2.74% volatility in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) stock priced at $54.15, down -5.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.52 and dropped to $51.63 before settling in for the closing price of $54.42. KKR’s price has ranged from $44.28 to $83.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 50.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.10%. With a float of $371.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.20 million.

In an organization with 3238 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 12.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 3,416,568. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $56.94, taking the stock ownership to the 1,474,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director bought 18,710 for $52.99, making the entire transaction worth $991,485. This insider now owns 86,837 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.85% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KKR & Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.79 billion, the company has a total of 859,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,236 M while annual income is 4,666 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 330,070 K while its latest quarter income was -810,680 K.