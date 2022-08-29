A look at Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) stock priced at $13.3515, down -5.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.407 and dropped to $11.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. MNMD’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $2.97 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.10%. With a float of $376.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $427.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is 12.71%, while institutional ownership is 6.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 13,838. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 20,350 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 3,860,438 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 9,856 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $6,801. This insider now owns 4,033,264 shares in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -79.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.21 million, its volume of 26.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 32.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7060, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1024. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8732 in the near term. At $0.9554, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0170. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7294, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6678. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5856.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 337.83 million, the company has a total of 422,445K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -93,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -16,960 K.