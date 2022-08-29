A major move is in the offing as Centene Corporation (CNC) market cap hits 54.72 billion

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) kicked off on August 26, 2022, at the price of $91.42, down -6.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.21 and dropped to $89.10 before settling in for the closing price of $95.73. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has traded in a range of $59.67-$98.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.90%. With a float of $566.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72500 employees.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 829,890. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $92.21, taking the stock ownership to the 118,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $92.77, making the entire transaction worth $111,324. This insider now owns 9,908 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.59) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +1.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.48% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centene Corporation’s (CNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Looking closely at Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.50. However, in the short run, Centene Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.73. Second resistance stands at $93.53. The third major resistance level sits at $94.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.51.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.72 billion has total of 571,581K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,982 M in contrast with the sum of 1,347 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,936 M and last quarter income was -172,000 K.