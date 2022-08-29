A major move is in the offing as Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) market cap hits 14.36 billion

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) kicked off on August 26, 2022, at the price of $5.48, down -3.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.49 and dropped to $5.23 before settling in for the closing price of $5.44. Over the past 52 weeks, CS has traded in a range of $5.05-$10.96.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -163.50%. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 51410 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS], we can find that recorded value of 11.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.88.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.36 billion has total of 2,650,748K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,041 M in contrast with the sum of -1,805 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,099 M and last quarter income was -1,650 M.