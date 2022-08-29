AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) 20 Days SMA touches -5.32%: The odds favor the bear

August 26, 2022, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $15.20, that was -5.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.34 and dropped to $14.32 before settling in for the closing price of $15.22. A 52-week range for AU has been $13.47 – $26.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.30%. With a float of $412.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

The firm has a total of 30561 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.89% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33 and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU], we can find that recorded value of 2.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 8.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.03.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are 417,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.25 billion. As of now, sales total 4,029 M while income totals 622,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 986,000 K while its last quarter net income were 153,000 K.