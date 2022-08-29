ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) average volume reaches $990.61K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) kicked off on August 26, 2022, at the price of $539.55, down -5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $539.73 and dropped to $508.77 before settling in for the closing price of $539.74. Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has traded in a range of $412.67-$895.93.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 22.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.10%. With a float of $397.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32627 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.81) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.87, a number that is poised to hit 4.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.61.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 37.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $515.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $629.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $530.19 in the near term. At $550.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $561.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $499.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $488.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $468.27.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 215.57 billion has total of 409,777K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,019 M in contrast with the sum of 6,960 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,787 M and last quarter income was 1,503 M.