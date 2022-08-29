Azul S.A. (AZUL) plunged -3.94 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 26, 2022, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) trading session started at the price of $10.78, that was -3.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.825 and dropped to $10.06 before settling in for the closing price of $10.65. A 52-week range for AZUL has been $6.12 – $22.98.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.50%. With a float of $90.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13193 employees.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.05) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Azul S.A. (AZUL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.68 in the near term. At $11.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.15.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

There are 420,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 billion. As of now, sales total 1,849 M while income totals -780,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 797,520 K while its last quarter net income were -533,320 K.