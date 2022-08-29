Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) average volume reaches $3.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $2.80, down -5.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8588 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.30%. With a float of $66.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.99. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $3.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.31.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 736.01 million, the company has a total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,570 K while its latest quarter income was -3,900 K.