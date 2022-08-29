Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) with a beta value of 0.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock priced at $1.28, down -6.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. CLVS’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 353.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.70%. With a float of $142.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 413 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.90, operating margin of -148.09, and the pretax margin is -178.09.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 7,024. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,807 shares at a rate of $1.46, taking the stock ownership to the 87,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s insider sold 3,802 for $1.46, making the entire transaction worth $5,555. This insider now owns 283,565 shares in total.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -177.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.54 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s (CLVS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7343, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9907. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2500 in the near term. At $1.3100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0700.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 183.50 million, the company has a total of 144,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 148,760 K while annual income is -264,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,140 K while its latest quarter income was -71,330 K.