COOK (Traeger Inc.) dropped -8.97 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) on August 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.12, plunging -8.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. Within the past 52 weeks, COOK’s price has moved between $2.88 and $27.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -394.00%. With a float of $107.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.29, operating margin of -6.70, and the pretax margin is -11.12.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Traeger Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 107,706. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 27,476 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 788,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26, when Company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer bought 3,600 for $13.91, making the entire transaction worth $50,093. This insider now owns 225,591 shares in total.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.31 while generating a return on equity of -16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -394.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Traeger Inc. (COOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Looking closely at Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.93. However, in the short run, Traeger Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.07. Second resistance stands at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.33.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 368.89 million based on 118,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 785,550 K and income totals -88,820 K. The company made 200,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -132,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.