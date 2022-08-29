Investors finally get a glimpse of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) volume hitting the figure of 13.57 million.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) on August 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.9542, plunging -8.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.98 and dropped to $0.6289 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Within the past 52 weeks, FHS’s price has moved between $0.68 and $4.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.30%. With a float of $4.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1916 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.17, operating margin of +16.98, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.67 while generating a return on equity of 89.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Trading Performance Indicators

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30

Technical Analysis of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s (FHS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8332, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4348. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9104 in the near term. At $1.1207, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2615. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5593, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4185. The third support level lies at $0.2082 if the price breaches the second support level.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.10 million based on 28,946K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,040 K and income totals 8,170 K. The company made 14,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.