Investors must take note of Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) performance last week, which was -4.80%.

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) stock priced at $0.1611, down -5.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.168 and dropped to $0.1575 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. KTRA’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -83.30%.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3689. However, in the short run, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1653. Second resistance stands at $0.1719. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1758. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1548, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1509. The third support level lies at $0.1443 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.98 million, the company has a total of 65,533K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -38,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,356 K.