Investors must take note of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) performance last week, which was -9.83%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) kicked off on August 26, 2022, at the price of $14.17, down -5.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.19 and dropped to $13.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has traded in a range of $12.32-$25.12.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -99.90%. With a float of $123.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +3.66, and the pretax margin is +0.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 142,577. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.26, taking the stock ownership to the 612,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 10,000 for $14.42, making the entire transaction worth $144,227. This insider now owns 219,809 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.01 while generating a return on equity of 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.92 in the near term. At $14.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.59. The third support level lies at $11.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.78 billion has total of 125,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 811,500 K in contrast with the sum of -2,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 224,200 K and last quarter income was -4,700 K.