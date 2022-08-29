Last month’s performance of -1.91% for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is certainly impressive

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) on August 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.10, plunging -6.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.69 and dropped to $42.485 before settling in for the closing price of $46.34. Within the past 52 weeks, TWST’s price has moved between $25.07 and $139.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 125.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.70%. With a float of $52.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 652 workers is very important to gauge.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 53,474. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,275 shares at a rate of $41.94, taking the stock ownership to the 256,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,000 for $48.51, making the entire transaction worth $436,635. This insider now owns 38,831 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.28) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

The latest stats from [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 53.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.30. The third major resistance level sits at $49.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.89. The third support level lies at $37.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.61 billion based on 56,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 132,330 K and income totals -152,100 K. The company made 56,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.