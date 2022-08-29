Last month’s performance of 5.59% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is certainly impressive

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) kicked off on August 26, 2022, at the price of $83.01, down -11.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.39 and dropped to $71.63 before settling in for the closing price of $81.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has traded in a range of $45.14-$83.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 96.60%. With a float of $32.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1122 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +19.22, and the pretax margin is +18.18.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 158,740. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $79.37, taking the stock ownership to the 23,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 9,461 for $75.35, making the entire transaction worth $712,878. This insider now owns 54,786 shares in total.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +14.89 while generating a return on equity of 19.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 51.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s (ACLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

The latest stats from [Axcelis Technologies Inc., ACLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s (ACLS) raw stochastic average was set at 69.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.53. The third major resistance level sits at $91.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.01. The third support level lies at $56.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.70 billion has total of 33,034K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 662,430 K in contrast with the sum of 98,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 221,180 K and last quarter income was 44,190 K.