Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) to new highs

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) on August 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.26, soaring 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, YSG’s price has moved between $0.39 and $5.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.30%. With a float of $180.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $631.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 6.07%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Looking closely at Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 51.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3438. However, in the short run, Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4800. Second resistance stands at $1.6400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8600.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 553.30 million based on 457,310K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 916,420 K and income totals -241,770 K. The company made 140,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.