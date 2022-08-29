Morgan Stanley (MS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,132 M

On August 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $90.34, lower -3.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.49 and dropped to $86.72 before settling in for the closing price of $89.91. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $109.73 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

In an organization with 78000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $28.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $31.25) by -$2.93. This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.59% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.82. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.29. Second resistance stands at $91.78. The third major resistance level sits at $93.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,716,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 154.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,755 M according to its annual income of 15,034 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,132 M and its income totaled 2,495 M.