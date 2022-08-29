Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,845 K

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) kicked off on August 26, 2022, at the price of $4.00, down -11.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $3.035 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. Over the past 52 weeks, NCPL has traded in a range of $2.26-$15.00.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 202.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.90%. With a float of $2.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.32, operating margin of -18.81, and the pretax margin is +73.85.

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +63.92 while generating a return on equity of 17.78.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Netcapital Inc.’s (NCPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34

Technical Analysis of Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 87353.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Netcapital Inc.’s (NCPL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 252.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.07 in the near term. At $4.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.26.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.39 million has total of 4,273K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,481 K in contrast with the sum of 3,504 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,845 K and last quarter income was 499 K.