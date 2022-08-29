NewAge Inc. (NBEV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -29.71% last month.

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock priced at $0.2224, up 0.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.335 and dropped to $0.196 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. NBEV’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $1.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 158.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.90%. With a float of $143.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.46, operating margin of -9.86, and the pretax margin is -13.40.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of NewAge Inc. is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 607,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.08 while generating a return on equity of -33.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NewAge Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) saw its 5-day average volume 13.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, NewAge Inc.’s (NBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2717, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6061. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2933 in the near term. At $0.3837, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4323. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1543, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1057. The third support level lies at $0.0153 if the price breaches the second support level.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.70 million, the company has a total of 136,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 279,470 K while annual income is -39,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,553 K while its latest quarter income was -2,700 K.