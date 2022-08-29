No matter how cynical the overall market is, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) performance over the last week is recorded -4.66%

A new trading day began on August 26, 2022, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) stock priced at $9.42, down -4.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.485 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. DRH’s price has ranged from $7.68 to $11.15 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.10%. With a float of $207.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.82, operating margin of -3.95, and the pretax margin is -33.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 327,000. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $10.90, taking the stock ownership to the 372,459 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.31 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Looking closely at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 38.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.50. However, in the short run, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.33. Second resistance stands at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 billion, the company has a total of 210,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 567,130 K while annual income is -194,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 281,410 K while its latest quarter income was 52,520 K.