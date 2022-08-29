Recent developments with American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.31 cents.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) on August 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.184, soaring 7.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1993 and dropped to $0.1422 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, AVCT’s price has moved between $0.13 and $4.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -184.30%. With a float of $92.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 356 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.29, operating margin of -251.65, and the pretax margin is -652.67.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 7,563. In this transaction Director of this company sold 41,667 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 916,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 250,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 21,423,995 shares in total.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -652.67 while generating a return on equity of -490.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Trading Performance Indicators

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.03

Technical Analysis of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) saw its 5-day average volume 32.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s (AVCT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2327, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8966. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1830 in the near term. At $0.2197, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1259, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1055. The third support level lies at $0.0688 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.14 million based on 79,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,050 K and income totals -161,390 K. The company made 3,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.