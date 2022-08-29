Rio Tinto Group (RIO) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 26, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) trading session started at the price of $60.89, that was -0.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.21 and dropped to $59.4007 before settling in for the closing price of $60.17. A 52-week range for RIO has been $53.83 – $84.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 13.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rio Tinto Group stocks. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Looking closely at Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.02. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.81. Second resistance stands at $61.92. The third major resistance level sits at $62.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.19.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are 1,255,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 97.91 billion. As of now, sales total 63,495 M while income totals 21,094 M.