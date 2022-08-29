Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) kicked off at the price of $1.28: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) on August 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.42, plunging -8.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Within the past 52 weeks, VEDU’s price has moved between $1.05 and $28.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -99.70%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.97 million.

The firm has a total of 48 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +19.64, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is 81.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., VEDU], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9200.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 55.00 million based on 39,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,248 K and income totals 10 K.