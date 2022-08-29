Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 11,470 K

On August 26, 2022, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) opened at $3.64, lower -17.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Price fluctuations for WAFU have ranged from $1.93 to $7.87 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 17.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 147 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.59, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is +9.95.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wah Fu Education Group Limited is 72.07%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.48 while generating a return on equity of 6.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17

Technical Analysis of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

The latest stats from [Wah Fu Education Group Limited, WAFU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s (WAFU) raw stochastic average was set at 36.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.57. The third major resistance level sits at $5.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.96.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Key Stats

There are currently 4,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,470 K according to its annual income of 740 K.