14.06% volatility in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 29, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) opened at $0.12, higher 1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for TMBR have ranged from $0.09 to $1.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 54.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $63.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) saw its 5-day average volume 11.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2158, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3112. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1270 in the near term. At $0.1339, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1423. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0964.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,451K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -10,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80 K and its income totaled -3,070 K.