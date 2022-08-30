$2.75M in average volume shows that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is heading in the right direction

On August 29, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) opened at $0.675, higher 10.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.799 and dropped to $0.675 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for UXIN have ranged from $0.36 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 14.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.20% at the time writing. With a float of $216.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 814 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 5.14%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.97 million, its volume of 1.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6459, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0097. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8062 in the near term. At $0.8646, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9302. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6822, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6166. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5582.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

There are currently 395,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 356.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 258,090 K according to its annual income of -22,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 81,880 K and its income totaled 53,410 K.