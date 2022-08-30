$3.23M in average volume shows that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 29, 2022, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) stock priced at $10.12, down -4.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.37 and dropped to $8.61 before settling in for the closing price of $9.56. INDO’s price has ranged from $2.61 to $86.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.80%. With a float of $3.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 62.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) saw its 5-day average volume 17.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 248.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.14 in the near term. At $11.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. The third support level lies at $6.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 79.06 million, the company has a total of 9,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,450 K while annual income is -6,050 K.