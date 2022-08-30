5.06% volatility in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 29, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) opened at $0.57, higher 6.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6075 and dropped to $0.57 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Price fluctuations for SHIP have ranged from $0.57 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 34.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.40% at the time writing. With a float of $164.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

The latest stats from [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.61 million was inferior to 3.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7297, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9781. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6187. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6318. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6562. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5812, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5568. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5437.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

There are currently 153,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 109.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 153,110 K according to its annual income of 41,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,850 K and its income totaled 5,940 K.