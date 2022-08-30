A major move is in the offing as PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) market cap hits 4.54 billion

August 29, 2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) trading session started at the price of $16.38, that was -8.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.82 and dropped to $15.33 before settling in for the closing price of $16.70. A 52-week range for PAGS has been $9.45 – $61.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 55.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.40%. With a float of $197.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $330.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8387 employees.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.87% during the next five years compared to 53.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Looking closely at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 54.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.68. However, in the short run, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.34. Second resistance stands at $17.33. The third major resistance level sits at $17.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are 329,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.54 billion. As of now, sales total 1,936 M while income totals 216,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 655,920 K while its last quarter net income were 66,970 K.