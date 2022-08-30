Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.93%

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on August 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.35, plunging -0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.35 and $4.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -40.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 348.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) saw its 5-day average volume 26.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 41.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3849, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7082. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3581 in the near term. At $0.3644, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3689. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3473, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3428. The third support level lies at $0.3365 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 174.25 million based on 491,230K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.