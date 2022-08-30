Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 949,230 K

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) kicked off on August 29, 2022, at the price of $52.99, down -3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.18 and dropped to $51.55 before settling in for the closing price of $53.62. Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has traded in a range of $41.63-$78.28.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.80%. With a float of $148.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.20 million.

In an organization with 7241 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 193,515. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,542 shares at a rate of $54.63, taking the stock ownership to the 413,711 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s SVP, Networking Platforms sold 5,000 for $54.29, making the entire transaction worth $271,445. This insider now owns 89,801 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.62. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.71. Second resistance stands at $53.76. The third major resistance level sits at $54.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.45.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.00 billion has total of 149,705K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,621 M in contrast with the sum of 500,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 949,230 K and last quarter income was 38,920 K.