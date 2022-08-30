Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,235 M

A new trading day began on August 29, 2022, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock priced at $2.47. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.51 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. CIG’s price has ranged from $1.64 to $2.62 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 12.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.80%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

In an organization with 5025 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. However, in the short run, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.50. Second resistance stands at $2.52. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.37 billion, the company has a total of 2,201,371K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,235 M while annual income is 695,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,502 M while its latest quarter income was 278,520 K.