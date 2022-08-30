Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.25 million

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on August 29, 2022, at the price of $0.4218, up 4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4218 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $0.28-$6.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $18.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 40.46%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 6.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3879, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0123. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4165 in the near term. At $0.4551, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3447, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3115. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2729.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.35 million has total of 19,107K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,962 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,209 K and last quarter income was -1,241 K.