Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,580 K

A new trading day began on August 29, 2022, with Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) stock priced at $0.1545, down -3.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1558 and dropped to $0.1435 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. DBGI’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $6.64 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -311.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

The latest stats from [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was inferior to 3.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1637, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1254. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1532. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1606. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1409, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1360. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1286.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.11 million, the company has a total of 52,874K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,580 K while annual income is -32,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,740 K while its latest quarter income was -9,530 K.