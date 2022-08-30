GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) average volume reaches $21.83M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) on August 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.13, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Within the past 52 weeks, GOVX’s price has moved between $0.55 and $6.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -14.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.40%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 108.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Looking closely at GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6141, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0603. However, in the short run, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2933. Second resistance stands at $1.3767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9533.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.67 million based on 24,744K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 390 K and income totals -18,570 K. The company made 80 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.