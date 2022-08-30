GOTU (Gaotu Techedu Inc.) climbed 11.73 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On August 29, 2022, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) opened at $1.58, higher 11.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.91 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Price fluctuations for GOTU have ranged from $1.15 to $4.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.40% at the time writing. With a float of $253.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9015 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.46, operating margin of -44.78, and the pretax margin is -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Looking closely at Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 62.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7668, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8627. However, in the short run, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9533. Second resistance stands at $2.0967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2933.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

There are currently 257,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 461.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,030 M according to its annual income of -487,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,310 K and its income totaled 8,480 K.