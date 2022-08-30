Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.78% last month.

August 29, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.807, that was 0.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.83 and dropped to $0.79 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.28 – $3.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.40%. With a float of $155.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0205. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8203 in the near term. At $0.8451, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7803, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7651. The third support level lies at $0.7403 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 199,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 167.85 million. As of now, sales total 110,730 K while income totals -88,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,830 K while its last quarter net income were -8,980 K.