Investors finally get a glimpse of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) volume hitting the figure of 7.82 million.

August 29, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) trading session started at the price of $33.47, that was -0.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.065 and dropped to $33.34 before settling in for the closing price of $33.64. A 52-week range for VICI has been $26.23 – $35.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.70%. With a float of $894.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.55 million.

In an organization with 152 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VICI Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.65. However, in the short run, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.95. Second resistance stands at $34.37. The third major resistance level sits at $34.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.92. The third support level lies at $32.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are 963,093K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.98 billion. As of now, sales total 1,510 M while income totals 1,014 M. Its latest quarter income was 662,620 K while its last quarter net income were -57,710 K.