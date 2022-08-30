Investors finally get a glimpse of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) volume hitting the figure of 2.01 million.

On August 29, 2022, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $3.20, lower -3.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $2.11 to $10.59 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -546.80% at the time writing. With a float of $157.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,600 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 53,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 15,000 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $47,700. This insider now owns 42,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.30 in the near term. At $3.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. The third support level lies at $2.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 163,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 552.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -850 K according to its annual income of -401,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -21,160 K.