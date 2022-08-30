Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) to new highs

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) on August 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.35, plunging -2.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.955 and dropped to $8.30 before settling in for the closing price of $8.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZR’s price has moved between $5.61 and $23.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.00%. With a float of $225.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 226,708. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.07, taking the stock ownership to the 955,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 25,000 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $269,918. This insider now owns 930,000 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 85.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Looking closely at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days average volume was 5.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.39. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.84. Second resistance stands at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.53.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.18 billion based on 349,615K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,940 K and income totals -237,990 K. The company made 9,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -95,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.