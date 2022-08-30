Missfresh Limited (MF) 20 Days SMA touches -21.20%: The odds favor the bear

August 29, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) trading session started at the price of $0.1245, that was -5.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.129 and dropped to $0.1175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. A 52-week range for MF has been $0.09 – $5.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

The firm has a total of 1429 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Missfresh Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Missfresh Limited (MF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Missfresh Limited, MF], we can find that recorded value of 4.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 209.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8589. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1255. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1330. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1370. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1140, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1025.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are 206,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.92 million. As of now, sales total 935,690 K while income totals -251,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,122 M while its last quarter net income were -973,668 K.