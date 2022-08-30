Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) average volume reaches $67.76M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 29, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.6284, lower -3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.612 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.52 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -536.60% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 72.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 83.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9862, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7421. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6473. Second resistance stands at $0.6776. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6953. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5816. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5513.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 509,294K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 331.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -59,470 K.