No matter how cynical the overall market is Compass Inc. (COMP) performance over the last week is recorded -4.79%

On August 29, 2022, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) opened at $3.20, lower -2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. Price fluctuations for COMP have ranged from $3.09 to $17.21 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 102.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.80% at the time writing. With a float of $403.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $427.99 million.

In an organization with 4775 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.83, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -7.71.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 288,049. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 78,702 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 328,555 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 71,880 for $4.04, making the entire transaction worth $290,395. This insider now owns 407,257 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.70 while generating a return on equity of -67.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compass Inc. (COMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.8 million. That was better than the volume of 3.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.68. However, in the short run, Compass Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.36. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.99.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

There are currently 432,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,421 M according to its annual income of -494,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,020 M and its income totaled -101,200 K.