Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) last year’s performance of 193.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) kicked off on August 29, 2022, at the price of $73.20, up 2.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.1299 and dropped to $72.82 before settling in for the closing price of $73.55. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has traded in a range of $24.39-$76.10.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $922.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.20 million.

The firm has a total of 11678 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.29, operating margin of +17.99, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 32,106,260. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 538,020 shares at a rate of $59.67, taking the stock ownership to the 188,366,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,668,274 for $58.81, making the entire transaction worth $98,117,721. This insider now owns 187,828,440 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.08% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY], we can find that recorded value of 34.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 29.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.28.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 92.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.38. The third major resistance level sits at $81.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.99 billion has total of 937,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,956 M in contrast with the sum of 2,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,676 M and last quarter income was 3,755 M.