Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -44.48% last month.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) kicked off on August 29, 2022, at the price of $0.4354, down -10.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4552 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has traded in a range of $0.37-$8.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $65.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.19 million.

In an organization with 128 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 29.67%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9462. However, in the short run, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4535. Second resistance stands at $0.5069. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2965. The third support level lies at $0.2431 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.88 million has total of 133,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,720 K in contrast with the sum of -30,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,920 K and last quarter income was -65,641 K.