Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is -2.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 29, 2022, with Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock priced at $1.31, up 3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.388 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. PHUN’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.50%. With a float of $93.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

In an organization with 120 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phunware Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3958, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2456. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3953. Second resistance stands at $1.4407. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2447. The third support level lies at $1.1993 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 138.92 million, the company has a total of 98,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,640 K while annual income is -53,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,490 K while its latest quarter income was -17,070 K.